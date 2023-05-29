Two people have been taken to hospital following a crash in Co Londonderry.

Two vehicles were involved in the collision on the Glenshane Road at around 4.30am on Sunday.

A statement from the Ambulance Service said it despatched three emergency crews to the incident.

"Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, two patients were transported to Altnagelvin Area Hospital by ambulance," a spokesperson said.

