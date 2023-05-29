A young man has died following a two-vehicle crash near Dungiven in Co Londonderry, police have confirmed.

He was the driver of a Vauxhall Corsa which was involved in a collision with a Vahuxhall Insignia on the Glenshane Road in the early hours of Sunday.

Police said emergency crews attended and provided medical treatment but the man died at the scene.

Meanwhile two other people were taken to hospital for treatment.

A statement from the Ambulance Service said: "Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, two patients were transported to Altnagelvin Area Hospital by ambulance."

Police said investigations into the crash, which happened at around 4.20am on 28 May, are ongoing and appealed for information.

