The Irish Army Bomb Disposal Team has issued a warning to the public over suspicious objects after a man died in an explosion in Co Donegal.

Emergency services attended the construction site on the outskirts of Bunbeg in Co Donegal on Monday afternoon.

A man, aged in his 40s, died at the scene.

Gardai confirmed that the area had been evacuated and surrounding roads had been closed.

In a statement, the Irish Army Bomb Disposal Team said: "Following a request from An Garda Síochána, an Army Bomb Disposal Team was tasked to a reported explosion at a construction site in Gweedore, Co. Donegal.

The team confirmed that no explosives were found present on scene.

Its statement concluded: "Should members of the public encounter suspicious items, or hazardous substances, they are advised to maintain a safe distance and inform An Garda Síochána."

The Army Bomb Disposal Team confirmed their returned to base at 6.30am on Tuesday morning.

