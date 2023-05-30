Irish Army Bomb Disposal Team issues warning to public after man dies in Co Donegal explosion

Emergency services attended the scene of an explosion on the outskirts of Bunbeg in Co Donegal on Monday. afternoon. Credit: UTV

The Irish Army Bomb Disposal Team has issued a warning to the public over suspicious objects after a man died in an explosion in Co Donegal.

Emergency services attended the construction site on the outskirts of Bunbeg in Co Donegal on Monday afternoon.

A man, aged in his 40s, died at the scene.

Gardai confirmed that the area had been evacuated and surrounding roads had been closed.

In a statement, the Irish Army Bomb Disposal Team said: "Following a request from An Garda Síochána, an Army Bomb Disposal Team was tasked to a reported explosion at a construction site in Gweedore, Co. Donegal.

The team confirmed that no explosives were found present on scene.

Its statement concluded: "Should members of the public encounter suspicious items, or hazardous substances, they are advised to maintain a safe distance and inform An Garda Síochána."

The Army Bomb Disposal Team confirmed their returned to base at 6.30am on Tuesday morning.

Gardai attend explosion in Co Donegal

