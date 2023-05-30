The Chair of the Police Federation has speculated that a PSNI helicopter may have to be decommissioned in light of upcoming budget cuts to the police force.

Liam Kelly said "The Chief Constable will outline plans on Thursday to the Policing Board", adding "the public will see very shortly what the impact of [the cuts] will manifest itself in".

Liam Kelly added the £120m deficit that needs to be found for the police budget this year will result in "devastating consequences for, not only the Police Service, but for our society."

The PSNI was approached for comment and did not answer the question on the possibility of a helicopter being taken out of service, and referred to a statement by the Chief Constable from 4 May, which states: "We will continue to do all that we can to reduce costs this year, including commitments to minimal recruitment only, cuts to non-pay areas and progressing our transformational programmes to drive out improvements in efficiency, demand management and costs. However, these measures alone will not balance the budget."

You can watch the interview in full here.

