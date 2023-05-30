Play Brightcove video

A "fantastic mother", "amazing sister, daughter" and "a great home maker" - that's how Concepta Leonard has been described by her brother Fergal.

He was one of a number of family and friends to give evidence on the first day of the inquest into the 51-year-old's death.

Concepta Leonard was stabbed numerous times by a former partner while at her home in Maguiresbridge, Co Fermanagh, in May 2017.

The attack happened in front of her son, Conor Gallagher, who has Down's Syndrome, and was 30-years-old at the time.

Peadar Phair, 55, who carried out the stabbing, later took his own life.

Fergal Leonard told the inquest how his sister had been "isolated" from the family by Phair.

He said that his conversations with her "kept getting shorter and shorter as Concepta didn't want to talk".

He added: "I thought I was doing something to offend her, but actually it was that she wasn't allowed to talk."

Mr Leonard said that it was only towards the end of April 2017 that Concepta had told the family about an interim non-molestation order which she had taken out against Phair.

"I'd no idea prior to that what was going on," explained Mr Leonard. "Concepta was very much loved by her family, all we ever wanted was the best for her."

During Tuesday's hearing, a statement which Conor had given to police after the 2017 attack was read out.

It outlined how he and his mum were travelling home by car when they had planned to have scones and tea. Shortly after they arrived at the house, Phair came through the front door and began shouting and pushing Concepta.

In the statement, Conor explained that Phair had grabbed the house phone, as well as Conor's and Concepta's mobile phones, before putting them in his pocket. Phair then pointed a knife at Concepta and stabbed her.

Conor told police that he managed to retrieved the phones from Phair's pocket before throwing a house phone at him and telling him to "put away the knife and go back to jail".

The phone hit Mr Phair on the back of his head, and he stabbed Mr Gallagher in the stomach before leaving. Conor went on to raise the alarm.

State pathologist Dr James Lynness then told the inquest about the numerous stab wounds which had been inflicted upon Concepta's chest and abdomen, as well as defensive cuts to her hands.

A close friend of Concepta's, Sinead McKenna, told the inquest how she was "afraid" and "petrified" of what Phair would do.

Ms McKenna added that from early 2017 she would stay for two to three nights at Concepta's home due to her friend's fear.

She also detailed how after the couple had broken but that Phair had refused to accept it and had "pestered" Concepta, ringing her phone, her son's phone and calling from a pay phone.

She described calls that persisted in the early hours of the morning most night, and threats to attack her so she couldn't work again.

She said Ms Leonard's fear was he would beat her up in front of Conor.

"She was petrified," said Ms McKenna. "We never thought he'd kill her, we always thought he would beat her up severely so she wouldn't be fit to work."

The inquest continues.

