Fire crews attend 'possible structural collapse' in Belfast city centre

It is understood one person has been taken to hospital with minor injuries. Credit: UTV

Fire crews have been called to a possible structural collapse in Belfast city centre.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service received reports shortly after 6pm of a possible structural collapse in Chichester Street.

Three fire engines and a specialist rescue team attended the scene.

It is understood one person has been taken to hospital with minor injuries.

