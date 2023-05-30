Fire crews attend 'possible structural collapse' in Belfast city centre
Fire crews have been called to a possible structural collapse in Belfast city centre.
The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service received reports shortly after 6pm of a possible structural collapse in Chichester Street.
Three fire engines and a specialist rescue team attended the scene.
It is understood one person has been taken to hospital with minor injuries.
