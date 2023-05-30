A man has died following an explosion on the outskirts of Bunbeg in Co Donegal on Monday. The man, aged in his 40s, died at the scene and a post-modem is expected to take place later on Tuesday.

Explosives experts from the Irish Defence Forces were also sent to the site and a cordon remains in place while the Gardaí continue to carry out their investigation into the cause of the explosion.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.