Northern Ireland has seen its hottest day of the year so far with temperatures soaring to nearly 25C in parts of the country, the Met Office has confirmed.

Castlederg in Co Tyrone reached 24.1 degrees making it the warmest spot in the province today.

The average temperature in late May is 15 degrees.

The current dry spell of weather is expected to last all the way through to next week.

