A pencil believed to have been gifted to genocidal German dictator Adolf Hitler is set to go on sale at an internationally renowned Belfast auction house in June, and could fetch as much as £80,000.

The silver pencil, engraved with the initials 'AH' and the name 'Eva', was allegedly a present to Hitler from his partner Eva Braun on his 52nd birthday.

That was in 1941, which was the first year of the Holocaust, when the Nazi regime murdered six million Jewish people in Europe.

The sale of the ornate pencil is not without controversy - the chairman of the European Jewish Association, Rabbi Menachem Margolin, says he has written to Bloomfield Auctions, asking for the items to be withdrawn from the sale.

In his letter to managing director Karl Bennett, Rabbi Margolin said he is making a moral appeal.

"I am writing to respectfully ask you to withdraw these items from theauction. This is not a legal appeal to you Mr Bennett, but very much a moralone," he wrote.

A collector bought the item at an auction in 2002, and it has been with that owner - until now.

The sale is, according to Bloomfield Auctions on the Beersbridge road, expected to attract international attention among high-end collectors of war memorabilia.

It is not legal in some countries to sell items like these.

Asked if he understands that for many, selling items that could be seen to glorify the dark period of history would be considered abhorrent, Mr Bennett said he does understand.

"Yes I certainly understand that and I respect those people who have objections to and reservations… But the people buying this is the high end military collector, it’s the high end World War II collector," said Mr Bennett.

“And when you look at a number of things that we sell in the auction throughout the course of the years, we sell a number of items from different periods of history that some people may find offensive.”

He also said: "For me, as a high-end collector of militaria items, they preserve a piece of our past and should be treated as historical objects, no matter if the history they refer to was one of the darkest and most controversial in recorded history.

"These items give us concrete ties to the past so that we can never forget."

Asked how anyone know for sure if the pencil definitely belonged to Hitler, Mr Bennett replied: "It came from a very high end collector, he himself is no longer with us, but he purchased the pencil back in the early 2000s from a collection from a well known auction house in England.

"They were able to offer the providence at the time, we continue to stand over that providence, we have no hesitation based on the pencil, on the style, a number of factors, this is indeed a pencil given to Adolf Hitler by Eva Braun."

UTV has asked Mr Bennett if he has received a letter from Rabbi Menachem Margolin.

