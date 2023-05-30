People living in the Skeoge and Springtown areas of Londonderry have been warned to remain vigilant after reports of scam letters circulating. Police say the letters have been sent to residents this week to inform them that they have won thousands of pounds in a football lottery.

Ballyarnett Neighbourhood Policing Team Inspector Ryan Robb said: "While the letters have the appearance of being official, we believe this to be an attempt to target vulnerable members of our community in a scam.

"Thankfully, the member of the public who reported this was scam aware and able to spot the signs this was an attempt to swindle money."

Inspector Robb continued: "Guarding your personal and banking details is essential.

"Never disclose them to any unauthorised person or allow anyone access to them via your computer.

"If you are concerned by the intent of unsolicited letters, emails or calls report it to Action Fraud via their website www.actionfraud.police.uk or by phoning 0300 123 2040, or call police on the non-emergency number 101."

