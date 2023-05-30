Tourism NI will not fund a scheme to support events in Northern Ireland due to budgetary constraints.

In a statement, the body said it had received an indicative budget which was 'significantly lower' than in previous years.

The National Tourism Events Sponsorship Scheme has previously helped to fund a range of high profile events like The Balmoral Show and Belfast Mela.

Tourism NI said it wanted to minimise the impact of any cuts and had 'unfortunately' resulted in 'difficult decisions'.

"Whilst we are not in a position to provide sponsorship funding, we are keen to identify other ways in which Tourism NI may be able to support events in the year ahead and will be working closely with event providers."

