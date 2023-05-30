The young man who died following a two vehicle crash near Dungiven in Co Londonderry has been named locally.

Alex Smallwoods was 17 years old.

He was the driver of a Vauxhall Corsa which was involved in a collision with a Vauxhall Insignia on the Glenshane Road in the early hours of Sunday.

Social media tributes have been pouring in following the teenager's death.

Foyle College where Alex went to school said the school community is "deeply saddened to learn of the passing of our recent school leaver, Alex Smallwoods.

"To his family, friends and teammates, we extend our deepest sympathies on their profound loss.

We hold each of you in our thoughts and hearts in the days ahead. 💙"

A comment under the post read "Devastating news. Heartfelt sympathy to Alex's family and friends."

Two other people were taken to hospital for treatment following the crash.

A statement from the Ambulance Service said: "Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, two patients were transported to Altnagelvin Area Hospital by ambulance."

Police said investigations into the crash, which happened at around 4.20am on 28 May, are ongoing and appealed for information.

