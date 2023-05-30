Play Brightcove video

Midwives

The need for a maternity strategy in Northern Ireland is now critical according to the Royal College of Midwives.

Calls for a new strategy to improve maternity services in Northern Ireland have intensified. It is launching a report at Stormont later calling for more investment, training, and recruitment of midwives as well as retention of the current workforce.

It says more complicated pregnancies and increased workload mean services are not sustainable.

A5

The inquiry into the A5 road upgrade starts again today after a one week break.

It is set to examine the safety of the road which goes from Aughnacloy to Newbuildings outside Londonderry.

Campaigners are expected to protest outside the inquiry calling for work to begin on the upgrade before more lives are lost.

Pubs

Pubs, bars and restaurants have revealed their average bills have surged by more than 80% over the past year as they make further pleas to the Government for support.

Hospitality Ulster is one organization behind the data.

86% of business owners said they were particularly worried about energy costs.

Six Nations

Ireland will start the defence of the Six Nations title with a trip to France next year - but the match will not be in Paris.

Instead Ireland will take on Les Bleus in the Velodrome in Marseille next February.

That's because the Stade de France in the French capital is being prepared ahead of hosting the Olympic Games.

