Two men have been arrested by police investigating violent dissident republican activity.

Detectives from the Terrorism Investigation Unit arrested the two men, aged 36 years old and 59 years old, in Londonderry on Tuesday morning.

The men, who were arrested under the Terrorism Act 2000, are being questioned by detectives at Musgrave Serious Crime Suite.Planned searches were also conducted in the Ballymagroarty area of the city.

