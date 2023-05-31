Motorists and the public are being advised by police of multiple road closures in Belfast City Centre on Wednesday morning.

The closures are due to what police have described as a large fire at a building on Samuel Street.

Roads are closed at North Street, Millfield, Union Street, Royal Avenue, Gresham Street and Winetavern Street.

There are currently six fire appliances at the scene along with 40 firefighters and eight officers.

A Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) Spokesperson said: "The incident is currently ongoing and the cause is still to be determined.”

