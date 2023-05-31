Castlederg is having its day in the sun, basking in the glow of being one of the warmest parts of the UK.

The Co Tyrone town saw temperatures soar to a sizzling 24.5C on Tuesday.

Wednesday proved to be another scorcher - as our reporter Gareth Wilkinson found out when he visited on 'sun patrol'.

Play Brightcove video

Sunglasses and sun cream were essential for keeping cool - while ice cream treats were proving popular in the shops.

"The milkshakes and everything are bonkers today," Amy Leigh McGuire said.

Meanwhile shop owner Charlie Hamilton said demand for burgers had skyrocketed as local people were taking the opportunity to have a barbecue.

"We would go from 500 burgers now to 5,000 this week," he said. "Everybody loves a barbecue!"

The current spell of good weather has come as a surprise to some.

"Here in Northern Ireland it can be sunny one moment and rain the next so this continual good weather is such a surprise for us," one Castlederg woman said.

And it looks like we'll continue to feel the heat, with Thomastown in neighbouring Co Fermanagh proving to be the hottest spot on Wednesday.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.