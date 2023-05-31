A man has died and another man is in a critical condition following a two-vehicle crash in Crumlin, Co Antrim.

Robert Laverty, aged 74 and from the Belfast area, was the driver of one of the cars involved in the collision on the Moira Road.

Police said he died at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle, a man aged in his 20s, was taken to hospital for treatment on serious injuries and remains in a critical condition.

Ambulance crews and the Fire Service attended the scene of the crash which happened at around 7.15am on Wednesday.

“The Moira Road remains closed at this time, with diversions in place, and motorists are asked to continue to avoid the area," a PSNI spokesperson said.

“Our investigation is underway and we are appealing to anyone who was travelling in the area at around this time, and who may have dash-cam footage or any information which could assist us with our inquiries, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101."

