A 12-year-old boy has suffered a concussion after being assaulted in Londonderry.

Police say the attack is being investigated as a sectarian hate crime.

It took place on Monday afternoon within the vicinity of the City Walls in the Fountain area and the boy was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries.

It is reported that three males and one female, who are all believed to be teenagers approached the boy before one of the men kicked the victim in the leg and punched him in the face.

The attack ended when a member of the public intervened forcing the group to run off.

Inspector Michael Gahan said: "This was a nasty assault which has left the victim understandably distressed.

"This assault is being investigated as a sectarian hate crime and we encourage anyone who can assist with our enquiries to get in touch with us by calling 101, and quoting reference number 1061 of 29/05/23. “You can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”

