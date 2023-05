A Ballymoney online trader has been sentenced for advertising and selling counterfeit wall art.

Stephen Graham, director of Tekk Designs Limited, pleaded guilty to 14 charges under the Trade Marks Act 1994, the Copyright Designs and Patents Act 1988 and the Registered Designs Act 1949.

The 38-year-old, of Semicock Road in Ballymoney, Co Antrim, was given a 16-month custodial sentence, suspended for two years, at Antrim Crown Court.

In 2019, the company were advertising wall art on eBay, Amazon and their own website, 'Love-sticker.co.uk'.

An examination of the trader’s advertisements revealed a considerable number of items of wall art that infringed Intellectual property legislation.

Trading Standards Officers subsequently inspected the company’s premises at Ballybrakes Business Park, Ballymoney where they found wall art and wall stickers.

TSS obtained evidence from the trademark, copyright and design owners confirming that Tekk Designs Limited had infringed their intellectual property.

The company, Tekk Designs Limited were using registered trademarks, licensed copyright and registered design in the production of wall art without having paid for and obtained any licenses or consents from the trademark and copyright owners.

Andrina Kelly of the Trading Standards Service said: “This service is committed to investigating traders who produce, sell, or supply counterfeit items.

"Counterfeit goods are of inferior quality and undermine legitimate businesses who have a right to expect their intellectual property to be protected.

“People caught selling counterfeit items don’t only risk being fined, their financial affairs can be investigated where the courts can confiscate money and assets which have been earned unlawfully.”

