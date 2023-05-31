Play Brightcove video

The PSNI and Translink are both investigating after a woman was struck by a Glider bus in Belfast on Wednesday.

The collision happened on Howard Street behind City Hall at 2.30pm.

The woman was taken to hospital after initially being treated at the scene, where police, ambulance and an air ambulance vehicle were in attendance.

A Translink spokesperson said: “We can confirm that a road traffic accident occurred at approximately 2.30pm today (Wed 31 May) on Howard Street in Belfast City Centre involving a Glider and a female pedestrian.

“Emergency services are currently at the scene.

“PSNI and Translink investigations are currently underway.”

Meanwhile, a PSNI statement urged witnesses to get in touch.

"Police are appealing for witnesses following a road traffic collision in the Donegal Square West/ Howard Street area of Belfast City Centre this afternoon, Wednesday 31 May," a spokesperson said. "Officers attended the scene and a woman was taken to hospital by NI Ambulance Service following the collision with a Glider bus around 2.30pm. "Anyone with any information or who witnessed the collision is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 1187 31/05/23. "A report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport . Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org".

