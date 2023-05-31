A teenage girl has been killed in a tractor crash in Co Cavan.

The single vehicle collision happened on the L2514 at Loughduff at about 11pm on Tuesday.

The female, whom gardai said was aged in her late teens, sustained fatal injuries when the tractor struck a ditch.

Her body was removed from the scene to the mortuary in Cavan General Hospital where a post-mortem examination will take place.

A male juvenile, also aged in his late teens, who was driving the tractor, was uninjured.

The road remained closed on Wednesday morning pending an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardai have appealed to any witnesses to come forward.

They have also urged anyone with dashcam footage captured when travelling in the area between 10.45pm and 11.15pm to make it available.

