Play Brightcove video

PIP

More work is needed to improve the system for claiming Personal Independence Payments in Northern Ireland, a report has found. 'Pips' replaced DLA benefits in 2016. Last June, the public services ombudsman made recommendations on how to improve the system 33 recommendations on how the Department for Communities could improve the system.

A follow-up report found 10 had been fully met, 18 partly met and five not met at all. The department says it's 'fully committed' to continuing to improve the delivery of PIPs.

Letter

Every household here is to be sent a leaflet this week explaining the services and compensation available for victims and survivors of historical institutional abuse.

They will be distributed this week. Stormont says more than £68m has been paid out in compensation.

Building

Fire crews were called to reports of a possible structural collapse in Belfast city centre. yesterday evening.

It happened in the Chichester Street area.

Specialist teams were tasked to monitor a building. It's understood one person was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Hitler Pen

A pencil believed to have been owned by Adolf Hitler is going up for auction in east Belfast.

It's thought the silver-plated pencil was given to the German Nazi leader as a birthday present.

It could be sold for as much as £80,000 - however it is not without controversy, with the European Jewish Association calling for the sale to be scrapped. Belfast Fire

A number of roads have been closed in Belfast city centre as the fire service deal with a blaze at a derelict building in Samuel Street. 40 firefighters are at the scene.

Police say North Street, Royal Avenue, Union Street and Gresham Street are all closed.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.