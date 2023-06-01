Deaf children in Northern Ireland are nearly twice as likely to be behind their classmates during their first year of school because of the lack of support.

The figures come from the National Deaf Children's Society.

The Charity is calling for more help for children during their early years or as soon as their deafness is identified.

The National Deaf Children's Society says the number of qualified Teachers in Deaf positions is at a record low after falling steadily since 2011.

This is particularly troubling, as according to the charity, "the early years are critical for all children, but especially for deaf children, given the impact deafness can have on language development, communication and social skills."

