A man has been shot in both legs in north Belfast.

It happened at around 10.15pm on Wednesday evening and police are currently at the scene.

The man was taken to hospital to receive treatment for his injuries.

Cordons are currently in place in the area and an investigation is underway.

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward and contact officers on 101 quoting reference number 2345 of 31 /05/23.

