A man is in a stable condition in hospital after an attempt to murder him in Belfast, police have said.

The attack happened in north Belfast at around 10pm.

It was reported that four masked men entered a property in the Antrim Road area and shot the male occupant in the back and in the legs.

Police attended with the ambulance service.

A PSNI statement said: “The victim, who is aged in his 40s, was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries. He remains in a stable condition at this time.

“A second man who was also in the property at the time was uninjured, however, understandably he has been left badly shaken.

“Our investigation into this incident, which we are treating as attempted murder, is ongoing, and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw what happened, or who may have any information which may assist, to get in touch

“The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 2345 of 31/05/23.

"Information can also be given anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

