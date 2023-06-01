A woman has been sexually assaulted in Carrickfergus.

The attack took place in the Oakfield Glen area of the town around 5pm on Monday.

Police say she was approached from behind by an unknown man who attempted to remove items of her clothing before making off.

The man has been described as being in his early 30s, white and approximately 6ft tall with a slim build.

Police say he had short, dark curly hair, with light coloured facial stubble, and was wearing a plain black t-shirt with a round collar, navy denim jeans and dark coloured shoes.

Enquiries are ongoing and police are appealing to anyone with information to get in touch on 101, quoting reference number 1433 29/05/23.

