A 95-year-old woman has been left with 'in a terrible state' after being hit with a water balloon in west Belfast.

Frances McAnulty suffered a bleed in her eye socket after the ballon hit her in the face while she was travelling in a car that was attacked, according to a Sinn Fein councillor.

Michael Donnelly said the attack took place near the Whiterock Leisure Centre on Wednesday evening.

Ms McAnulty from the Springfield Road was taken to hospital for treatment to her injuries.

Mr Donnelly posted about the attack on his Facebook page where he stated: "This afternoon, a 95 year old lady was returning from a walk in the Falls Park with her loved ones when a crowd of youths threw water balloons at the car she was travelling it; striking the poor lady on the face.

"This happened in and around Whiterock Leisure Centre.

"This lady is currently in A&E with a bleed in her eye socket.

"Those involved were between the ages of roughly 11/13.

"This photo is the actions of this “harmless fun.

"The poor woman is in the hospital this evening in a terrible state.

"Parents/Guardians; please speak with your young ones.

"Here is the consequences of actions like this.

"For those involved, this lady deserves a sincere apology. Do the right thing and come forward.

"On behalf of all of the Upper Springfield community; we would like to offer our heartfelt thoughts to this lady and wish her a speedy recovery."

