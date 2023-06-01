Play Brightcove video

A police officer who was first on the scene of an apparent murder-suicide in Co Fermanagh has described it as the worst sight he has ever seen.

The constable was giving evidence at the inquest into the death of Concepta Leonard who died at the hands of her violent ex-partner Peadar Phair six years ago.

The victim’s son who has Down’s Syndrome was also injured in the attack.

Concepta Leonard was stabbed to death by Phair in an upstairs bedroom at her home near Maguiresbridge in May 2017. Her son Conor was injured in the violent attack by Phair who later took his own life

The police constable who found her lifeless body told the Coroners Court on day three of the inquest that it was the worst sight he had ever seen.

His voice shaking, he detailed how he noticed the blood also splattered across the bedroom floor and door and windows.

At one stage the Coroner told him to take time if he needed a glass of water.

The officer had earlier spoken of how, after responding to the emergency call from a dispatcher, that he was met at the front door of the house by the victim’s distressed son who has Down’s Syndrome.

He said he noticed that he was bleeding from a stab wound and after treating him for his injury, waited for a colleague, as per police procedure, before entering the house and moving from room to room identifying himself as an armed officer.

Another Constable told how a short time later he found Peadar Phair hanging in the garage.

The officer said he performed CPR which continued when paramedics arrived and as he was brought in an ambulance to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The inquest continues.

