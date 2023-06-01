Play Brightcove video

Thursday marked yet another scorching day in Northern Ireland.

In fact, Strabane was warmer than Madrid which recorded a high of 20oC.

With the sun shining, hundreds of people have travelled to beaches across the country to enjoy an ice-cream, sunbathe and even take a dip in the water.

Karl O'Neill from RNLI told UTV that there is a "weekend service, currently on our beaches on Benone, Portstewart, West-Strand Portrush, East-Strand Portrush, Whiterocks Portrush, Ballycastle and Tyrella in Co Down.

"The remainder of the beaches will be on full-time as well as all the beaches I have mentioned as of 24 June," he added.

"We understand the weather is amazing at the moment and everyone wants to enjoy the sunshine while it's here.

"If you are going to enjoy the beach between the times that the lifeguards are on the beaches, there are simple things you can do to stay safe.

"Stay within your depth, there are rip currents present on the majority of these beaches, rip currents are one of the leading factors of accidental drowning in the world.

"Always have someone with you, so if you get into difficulty then there is someone there to call for help.

"Thirdly, leave inflatables at home. They are designed for pools not the ocean.

"An inflatable can take you out to deep water in seconds, to the point where you may not be able to make it back in again."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.