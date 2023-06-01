The People’s Projects winners announced

This year, 80 local community projects from our nations and regions across the UK were shortlisted and went to the public vote with a chance of winning up to £70,000.

Watch the moment the three winners in Northern Ireland found out.

GROW PROJECTThe Grow Project based in Coleraine. It aims to inspire people of all abilities to grow prepare and cook their own food.

The group wants to create a training kitchen to allow people to learn life skills and enjoy healthy meals.

CARERS MATTER

The Carers Matter project helps to support people affected by acquired brain injuries.

People like Emma and Andy Harris - they were married for just two years when Andy was lucky to survive a motorbike accident.

The project provides invaluable support to carers like Emma.

SOCIAL BYTES

The Social Bytes project in Newry, brings young people together and provides a place to share, learn and grow.

It allows them the space to connect, gives them access to technology and a free hot meal, and provides mental health services.

Runners up will receive up to £10,000.

To find out more about each of this year’s winning projects please visit www.thepeoplesprojects.org.uk

