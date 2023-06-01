Play Brightcove video

Dáithí

Legislation known as Dáithí's Law, which will change the way organ consent is granted has come into effect in Northern Ireland.

The move is set to increase the current number of organs available to people in need of a transplant. It's been named in honour of campaigning six-year-old Dáithí MacGabhann, and will mean most adults here will be considered potential donors unless they choose to opt out.

Shooting

A man has been taken to hospital after a shooting in north Belfast.

Police attended the scene in the Antrim Road area shortly after 10pm last night.

It's understood the victim was shot in both legs. Police are investigating.

Munitions

Guns and suspected ammuniton have been found by police investigating the New IRA in Londonderry. Two men aged 36 and 59 have been arrested.

The PSNI said they believe the items would have been used to attack police officers.

Deaf

Deaf children are nearly twice as likely to be behind their classmates during their first year of school because of the lack of support.

That's according to the National Deaf Children's Society. The Charity is calling for more help for children during their early years. or as soon as their deafness is identified.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.