UTV has been named among Northern Ireland's top 100 companies.

The annual list, compiled by the Belfast Telegraph with independent economist Maureen O’Reilly, looks at the most successful companies in Northern Ireland, examining their pre-tax profits using publicly available accounts.

The paper reports many had experienced a 'bounce' in profits following the devastating Covid pandemic impact. It also demonstrates how the huge increases in inflation are hampering some.

The top 100 list includes firms across a range of sectors including engineering, banking, infrastructure, retail and IT. It also includes companies owned locally, nationally and internationally.

Topping the list was medical testing company Randox. It posted record profits of £275millon for 2021. It held a government contract for Covid testing.

UTV, which is part of ITV, recorded profits of just over £6.5m, up from the £1.8m recorded in 2020 when advertising revenue was reduced due to the pandemic.

Total revenues rose 21% from just under £24m to £28.9m and pre-tax profits jumped from £1.9m to £6.6m.

UTV head of news and programmes Simon Clemison said: "Our most recent financial results are testament to all the hard work that goes on at UTV to deliver the strongest results for our audiences and the business as a whole.

"We are the market leader for people looking for news about Northern Ireland and UTV’s digital presence is growing all the time. Our efforts have led to both news and programmes being recognised at awards ceremonies in Belfast and London."

"We had a phenomenal year with teams working incredibly hard to harness a resurgence in the local advertising market, across both agency and direct business. This came after emerging from the worst effects of the pandemic."

Business manager Nichola McElroy added: "We had a phenomenal year where the team worked incredibly hard to harness a resurgence in the local advertising market, across both agency and direct business.”

