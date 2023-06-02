A discrimination case brought by former newsreader Donna Traynor against the BBC has been resolved.

In a joint statement the corporation and Ms Traynor said the dispute had ended without any admission of liability on either side.

The statement says that Ms Traynor acknowledged the BBC and its Northern Ireland director Adam Smyth continue to "refute strongly" all allegations made against them.

Both sides said they were "pleased the matter had been brought to a conclusion".

In a tweets Ms Traynor added: "My employment tribunal case is now settled and over. Many thanks to everyone who has sent me supportive messages in recent times. Wishing you well. Donna."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.