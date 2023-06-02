A veterinary clinic in Fermanagh is warning dog owners not to let their pets swim in stagnant lake water during the spell of hot weather.

According to Lakeland Veterinary Services, a number of animals have become seriously ill while swimming in Lake Melvin over the last two days.

The vets claim this could be down to toxic blue green algae in the water, coupled with high body temperatures which they say could force the dogs into shock.

The current spell of warm weather is due to continue over the next two weeks

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.