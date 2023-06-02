Play Brightcove video

Taxi Driver

A taxi driver has been arrested after footage emerged on social media appearing to show a passenger being threatened with a suspected gun.

A 48-year-old was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including possession of a firearm or imitation firearm.

The company said it was made aware of the footage late on Wednesday night and had been liaising with the PSNI and the Driver and Vehicle Agency.

Bangor Shooting

Police are investigating after a man was shot in the leg in Bangor. It happened in the Greenside area and was reported to officers shortly after 11 o'clock last night.

The victim received medical treatment for his injuries.

Arson

Police are investigating five reports of arson in Belfast last night and this morning.

Phone masts and an electric box were set on fire in different locations across the city.

Officers believe there is a potential link and have appealed for information.

Social Services

There has been calls for urgent clarity on a proposed ban on agency social workers in Northern Ireland.

It comes as the Department of Health wants to stop agency staff from delivering services for trusts in a bid to save money by the end of the month.

The Recruitment & Employment Confederation has written to the department outlining the impact the move would have - predicting people will quit the profession entirely.

Stormont

The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said he trusts the Prime Minister to keep him informed in any negotiation to encourage the DUP to return to power sharing.

It comes as the two leaders met for a brief engagement at a European Political Community summit in Moldova. Mr Varadkar said Ireland and the UK were working to get Northern Ireland's political institutions up and running by September but added there were "no guarantees".

Football

Dungannon Swifts have confirmed their place in the Irish League next season.

They beat Championship side Annagh United two-nil last night to seal victory in the relegation-promotion play-off.

