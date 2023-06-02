Man charged after video circulates online showing man with suspected firearm

Police investigating a video circulating online showing a man with a suspected firearm have charged a man to court.

It comes after footage emerged on social media appearing to show a passenger being threatened in a taxi.A PSNI spokesperson said: "The 48-year-old has been charged with possession of a firearm or imitation with intent to cause fear of violence, threats to kill, common assault and possession of a Class A controlled drug."He has been charged to appear before Laganside Magistrates Court on Saturday, 3rd June."As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service."

