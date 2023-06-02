One of the Birmingham Six who was wrongly jailed over two IRA bombings in 1974, has died.

Belfast man, Hugh Callaghan passed away in Homerton hospital in London on Saturday 27 May after being admitted with chest pains.

He was 93 years old.

Six men were charged and jailed after the IRA blew up the Mulberry Bush and Tavern pubs in the centre of Birmingham on 21 November 1974, killed 21 people and injuring 182.

Callaghan along with the other five men, Patrick Joseph Hill, Gerard Hunter, Richard McIlkenny, William Power and John Walker, were freed in 1991 after their convictions were ruled unsafe.

Mr McIlkenny died in 2006 aged 73.

After his release from prison Mr. Callaghan became involved in Irish organisations in Great Britain, becoming a member of the Irish Pensioners Choir.

