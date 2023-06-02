A man has been shot in the leg during an attack in Bangor on Thursday night.

The shooting took place in the Greenside area of the city at around 11pm.

The man was treated at the scene for his injuries.

Police are currently at the site of the shooting and an investigation has been launched.

Inspector Donnelly said: “Our investigation is at an early stage, and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, and may have any information which could assist us, to get in touch.

"The injuries inflicted on the victim are a stark violation of his basic human rights. There is no justification for this type of violence. Attacks like these not only place the victim at risk, but also the local community."

