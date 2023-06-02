Play Brightcove video

Home is where the heart is, no more commuting from Derry to Belfast for Paddy McLaughlin.

He swapped the managerial position at Cliftonville to return to his hometown club Derry City as assistant manager to Ruairdri Higgins.

With the Candystripes sitting top of the table at the half way point of the season, McLaughlin is happy with how things are going in his new role.

He said: “It’s been excellent, Ruaidhrí’s been brilliant with me since I’ve came to the club, he has given me that opportunity to come back in the full-time environment along with Derry City, so I was extremely grateful for that, it’s a great learning for myself.

“You’re never too old to learn and that was key to my decision coming here, I feel like I’ve been here a lot longer than six or seven weeks, I’ve been to feel really at home and part of it and hopefully we can be successful in the next few years.”

“It’s good to be up there, it’s where everyone wants to be, but we’re not reading into it, with so many matches to play anything can happen, there will be bumps along the way and it’s just how we deal with them and that could be telling come the end of the season.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.