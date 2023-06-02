National Fish and Chip Day: We find out why cost of average meal rocketing

Play Brightcove video

Today is National Fish and Chip day and Friday has, of course, always been a popular day for fish. But the cost of the average fish supper is rocketing and one of the reasons is the shortage of the humble potato.

For the big day, we paid a visit to Belfast restaurant Fish City - which won Restaurant of the Year at the National Fish and Chip awards 2023.

On the potato issue, John Lavery, owner of Fish City, said: "It's been a poor season this year - problems at the early part of the year have now transferred to what is now the end of the season.

"The new potatoes begin in July but it has caused huge price increases over the last six to eight weeks - they are up 53% and we expect them to rise as much as maybe 100%, which is putting further pressure on the industry."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.