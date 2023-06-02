Police are at the scene of a security alert in Londonderry.

The incident in the Aileach Road area of the city comes following the discovery of a suspicious object.A PSNI spokesperson said: "Cordons are in place on the Aileach Road at the junctions with the Ringfort Road, O’Connor Road and Harty Court.

"No homes have been evacuated at this time."Members of the public, including motorists, are asked to avoid the area while searches are carried out.

"A further update will be provided in due course."

