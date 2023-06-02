Police recover £2m of suspected herbal cannabis hidden in trailer

Police have recovered suspected herbal cannabis with an estimated street value of £2million in Belfast.

Officers made the discovery concealed inside a trailer in the Dargan Road area on Thursday.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Alongside colleagues from the UK Border Force, officers stopped and search a heavy goods vehicle in the Belfast Harbour area shortly after 10.30pm.

"During the proactive policing operation, suspected herbal cannabis with an estimated street value of around £2million was located concealed in a trailer.

"A 25-year-old man was arrested and remains in police custody at this time.

"This is a significant seizure taken off the streets that would have been destined to destroy lives and communities across Northern Ireland.

"This represents £2million that will not be going into the pockets of an organised crime group.

"To have taken this quantity of suspected herbal cannabis from the streets, will have a severe impact on the criminals linked to this operation."

The spokesperson added: "Our detectives are following up on a line of inquiry that these drugs may have been destined for the Lurgan, Portadown and Armagh area.

"Local Neighbourhood Policing Teams have assisted with follow up searches in this area.

"This seizure and arrest highlights the ability of strong partnership working with key stakeholders to tackle this type of organised criminality.

"By providing information, you are directly targeting the criminals who continue to be a scourge on communities across Northern Ireland.

"I would appeal to anyone who can help us identify suspects or provide any information about suspected drug dealing in their area to call the non-emergency number 101."

