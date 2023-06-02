Play Brightcove video

A report into the new A5 dual carriageway is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

The public inquiry into the billion pound roads project finished today after two weeks of hearing evidence, including from many families who have lost loved ones on the road.

In that time, the Planning Appeals Commission has heard evidence from parties for the project and those against it.

Commissioner Gareth Kerr has said he will now visit a number of sites along the road.

At the start of the inquiry, sitting in Omagh, Mr Kerr said he wanted to provide a robust report that would bring an end to what he described as an ongoing saga.

The A5 road, which links the city of Derry in Co Londonderry with Aughnacloy in Co Tyrone, has been the subject of calls for improvement due to the high volume of fatal collisions on the road.

A scheme to turn the A5 into a dual carriageway was first greenlit in 2007 but has been held up by legal proceedings.

