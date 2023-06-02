A violent threat has been made against a teenage girl in Northern Ireland who called for a novel containing racial slurs to be removed from the GCSE curriculum.

Angel Mhande’s mother, Apolonia Mbondiya, said a police officer visited their Belfast home earlier this week to pass on information about a violent threat made against her daughter.

Last week, Angel raised concerns about racial slurs used in the book Of Mice and Men, and how these made her feel uncomfortable in her Belfast classroom.

In a statement, Amnesty International said the family are now having to put security measures in place at their home and at Angel’s school.

It added that more than eight hate-motivated incidents or crimes are reported every day in Northern Ireland.

Patrick Corrigan, Amnesty’s Northern Ireland director, said: “To make a violent threat against a teenage girl is abhorrent.

"How terrifying must it have been for her to have the police arrive at her home to pass on this threat.

“We want Angel to know that we stand with her. She should never fear to stand up and speak out for what she believes in.

“Unfortunately, racism is not confined to 1930s America, where this book is set.

“Racism – including violent racism – is a sickness in our society today. There will be no cure until those responsible for racist threats and attacks are held accountable before the law.

“More than eight hate-motivated incidents or crimes are reported every day in Northern Ireland. Far too few of the perpetrators are held to account.”

In a statement, police said: " We do not discuss the security of individuals and no inference should be drawn from this."However, we want to reassure the public that we will take the appropriate action when made aware of anything that may put an individual at risk."

