UTV has won a prestigious award for its journalism.

The broadcaster has been awarded a Royal Television Society NI news coverage award for its special programme ‘Dying on the Streets’.

The programme examined the escalating drugs and homelessness crisis in Belfast.

Fifteen people lost their lives in just two months - many of those tragedies occurring in the busy city centre.

The programme saw journalists go onto the streets at night to speak to people sleeping rough who had witnessed friends die in front of them.

Teams saw people ‘shooting up’ and some told UTV getting drugs in Belfast was as easy as buying beer.

UTV head of news and programmes Simon Clemison said: "It’s an incredible achievement that our work has received such high level recognition. We are all extremely proud our journalism is being honoured in this way.” The awards ceremony was held at Belfast City Hall on Thursday.

James Martin Credit: Presseye

Derry Girls Series 3 picked up the Comedy Award for Hat Trick Productions and Jamie-Lee O’Donnell won the Best On-Screen Talent Award for her performance in The Real Derry: Jamie-Lee O’Donnell by Tyrone Productions.

The Childrens and Animation Award went to Zokiak Kids & Family Productions UK for Silverpoint with BBC NI picking up the Current Affairs Award for Spotlight: The Babymaker Uncovered.

Irish Language drama Doineann by DoubleBand Films won the Drama Award with Aisling Productions and Soilsiu Films awarded the Best Documentary for Young Plato: The Philosophy Boys of Ardoyne.

Jamie-Lee O'Donnell with Dr Angela McGreevy and awards host Blu Hydrangea.

The Chronicles of Strangford won the Best Lifestyle/Features Award for Waddell Media and the Factual Entertainment Award went to The Fast and the Farmish-ish by Alleycats TV with BBC NI picking up the Entertainment Award for The Belfast Mixtape: Songs from Lockdown.

The Specialist Factual Award went to Walk on Air Films and Ronachan Films for Brian Friel: Shy Man, Showman and the Best Original Music Score was awarded to Nowhere Special by Andrew Simon McAllister.

Belfast actor James Martin was presented with the coveted Brian Waddell Award for his outstanding contribution to the industry. James is the first leading man with Down Syndrome in an Oscar-winning film and has enjoyed global success for his portrayal of Lorcan in An Irish Goodbye.

James Martin said: "It’s absolutely wonderful to receive this recognition in my home town. I hope my success encourages more young people like me to follow their dreams as I did.”

