The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service are in attendance at a gorse fire in north Belfast.

The blaze is at the Giant's Park site near Belfast Harbour.

Large plumes of smoke filled surrounding area and parts of the city centre at the fire's peak.

At 340 acres, the site on the North Foreshore of Belfast Lough is the largest development site in the city.

The fire comes after a spell of prolonged dry and sunny weather in Northern Ireland which has dried out the land.

The park also caught fire in 2022.