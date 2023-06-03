A man has died after a crash in Downpatrick on Monday.

The single-vehicle crashed happened on the Ballyhoran Road at around 3.50am and involving a white Peugoet 3008.

The 25-year-old has been named as Bradley Gilman who was from Ardglass.

He was rushed to hospital following the crash. Police announced on Saturday he had sadly passed away.

Police appealed for information.

