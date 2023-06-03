Northern Ireland's Saturday headlines

Play Brightcove video

TAXI GUN

A man has appeared in court in connection with numerous offences including the possession of a pistol-type weapon or imitation firearm with intent to cause fear or violence, after a video circulated on social media appearing to show a taxi driver threatening a passenger with a gun.

Brian Stalford, 48, of Park Avenue, Belfast, was charged with having in his possession a pistol-type weapon with intent by means thereof to cause or enable some other person by means thereof to believe that unlawful violence would be used contrary to Article 17A of the Firearms (Northern Ireland) Order 1981 on March 26.

FREEDOM OF THE CITY

Six-year-old Daithi Mac Gabhann has been awarded the freedom of Belfast City following his family's campaign for changes to organ donation laws.

The Organ and Tissue Donation (Deemed Consent) legislation, also called Daithi's Law after the Belfast boy, changes the way consent for donation is granted and came into effect on Thursday.

Most adults in Northern Ireland are now considered potential organ donors.

POLICE ATTACKED

A police officer has been injured when the PSNI came under attack in Londonderry.

Petrol bombs, paint cans and pieces of masonry were thrown at police as they attended a security alert in the Aileach Road area after a suspicious object was reported. The alert has been declared a hoax.

ROAD DEATH

A man has died following a single-vehicle crash near Downpatrick last Monday.

25-year-old Bradley Gilman from the Ardglass area was taken to hospital after the collision on the Ballyhornan Road. He passed away from his injuries while in hospital.

GORSE FIRE

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service is tackling a gorse fire in north Belfast.

The blaze is at the Giants Park site near Belfast Harbour. Large plumes of smoke have filled the surrounding area.

