A police officer was injured and a police vehicle has been damaged during a security alert in Londonderry.

Petrol bombs, paint cans and pieces of masonry were thrown at officers as they responded to a security alert on the Aileach Road on Friday evening, police said.

The alert has since been declared a hoax.

As officers attended the scene to examine a suspicious object, police said they "came under sustained attack from a large group of youths".

Chief Inspector Moyne said: "One officer was injured, but remained on duty. A number of police vehicles were also damaged during the senseless disorder."

Ammunition technical officers attended and assessed the object which has been removed for further examination.

Cordons that were in place on the Aileach Road have also now been lifted.

The police investigation is under way.

Local MP Colum Eastwood described the attack on police as “senseless behaviour”.

“I fully condemn the attack on police while responding to a hoax security alert in the Ballymagroarty area last night,” the SDLP Leader said.

“Nobody wants to see scenes like this in our city, significant disruption was caused to residents living in this area and police came under attack with damage caused to vehicles and one officer left injured.

“Police officers do a very difficult job in often challenging situations and nobody should have to face attacks of these nature while going about a day’s work. Our thoughts are with the injured officer, who I hope makes a quick recovery, and everyone caught up in this incident.

“Those behind this alert have no support and need to take a long, hard look at themselves and get off the backs of the local community.

“They are not only putting local residents at risk, but the young people engaging in this behaviour are risking a criminal record and seriously limiting their future prospects.

“People in Derry are sick to the back teeth of incidents like this intruding on their lives. I would urge those engaging in this senseless behaviour to cease once and for all before they cause any more harm to the local community.”

