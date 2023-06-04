A 36-year-old man wanted in the Republic of Ireland has been arrested by the PSNI in north Belfast.

He’s due to stand trial in the Republic in relation to an assault that occurred in Fermoy in Co Cork in August 2020.

The man was arrested under an international warrant on Saturday (3 June) evening and he will be brought before an Extradition Court on Sunday (4 June).

Sergeant Davey from the International Policing Unit said: “The arrest is an another great example of partnership working between An Garda Siochana, the National Crime Agency, north Belfast response officers and the Police Service of Northern Ireland's International Policing Unit.

“Our determination and commitment to working with International Law Enforcement partners to track down wanted persons and bring offenders to justice continues.

“Our message is clear that we will relentlessly pursue those that are trying to delay or deny justice to victims of crime.”

